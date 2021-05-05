PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.87

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.87 and last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 16246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PGT Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.49.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.14 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,742.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,603 shares of company stock worth $979,194 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,237,000 after buying an additional 81,177 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 72,016 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $5,627,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,402,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,974,000 after purchasing an additional 183,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.