Piershale Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.2% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 284.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,724,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030,352 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.99. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.82.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

