Pillar (PLR) Price Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0643 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $16.67 million and $22,074.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00083379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00068044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.08 or 0.00817662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00100020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,363.36 or 0.09348921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00043897 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

