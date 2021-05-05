PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE PCK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,121. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $9.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.