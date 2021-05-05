PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This is an increase from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

NYSE PDI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,444. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $29.28.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

