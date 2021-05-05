PIMCO High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE PHK traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 267,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,026. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.