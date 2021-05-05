PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:PKO)

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

PKO stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.90. 66,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,161. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $27.31.

About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

