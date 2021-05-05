Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PINS. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.34.

PINS stock opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.69.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 15,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $1,365,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 827,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,867,719 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

