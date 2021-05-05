Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tyler Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.67.

TYL stock opened at $415.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $313.72 and a 12 month high of $479.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total value of $7,807,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,760,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

