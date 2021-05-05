Piper Sandler Comments on The Community Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Community Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Community Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The Community Financial had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $36.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The Community Financial has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $214.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from The Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The Community Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

In related news, Director Mohammad Arshed Javaid bought 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Community Financial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 26,580 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The Community Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 24,986 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Community Financial by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in The Community Financial during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Community Financial by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

About The Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, and time deposit accounts.

