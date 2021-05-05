Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Community Bankers Trust in a report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.75.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12.

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Community Bankers Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of ESXB stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. Community Bankers Trust has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 302.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 189,729 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 361,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 276.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP William E. Saunders, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 6,910 shares of company stock valued at $54,310 over the last ninety days.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, consumer and small business, and real estate and mortgage loans.

