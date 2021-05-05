Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.12% from the stock’s current price.

SPT has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Sprout Social stock opened at $60.94 on Monday. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $16.31 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a PE ratio of -37.85.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,200,580.00. Insiders have sold 187,642 shares of company stock worth $11,670,758 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 63.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $236,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 201.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 34,039 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $1,135,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

