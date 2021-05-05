Piper Sandler Raises Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target to $70.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AXNX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axonics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axonics from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Axonics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $57.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average is $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Axonics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 25,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $1,540,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $508,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 60,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,382.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,589,987. 25.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 35.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

