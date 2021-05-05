Piper Sandler Weighs in on Equity Residential’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Equity Residential in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

NYSE EQR opened at $72.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.62. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 11.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.