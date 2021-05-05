PLBY Group (PLBY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect PLBY Group to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PLBY opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. PLBY Group has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $59.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.96.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLBY shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. The company operates a platform that connects consumers with products, services, and experiences to help them look good, feel good, and have fun. It serves consumers in various categories, including sexual wellness, style and apparel, gaming and lifestyle, and beauty and grooming.

