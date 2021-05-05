Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 257,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSTI. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluristem Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 120,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). As a group, equities analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

