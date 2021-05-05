Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pluristem Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.79.

NASDAQ PSTI opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,122,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

