Points International (PCOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $56.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, analysts expect Points International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Points International alerts:

Shares of PCOM opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.53 million, a P/E ratio of -100.37 and a beta of 1.71. Points International has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $16.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Points International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.