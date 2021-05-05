Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 904,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 15.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POLA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Polar Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polar Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Polar Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Polar Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 12.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POLA opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers.

