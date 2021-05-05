Polkastarter (POLS) Price Hits $3.40 on Major Exchanges

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Polkastarter coin can now be bought for $3.40 or 0.00005938 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkastarter has a market capitalization of $217.09 million and approximately $58.88 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polkastarter Coin Profile

POLS is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,776,500 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token.

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

