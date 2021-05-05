Polyient Games Governance Token Tops One Day Volume of $2,259.00 (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $2,259.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $312.48 or 0.00546097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polyient Games Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00084286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00068274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $474.58 or 0.00829382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00100695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,387.11 or 0.09414616 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00044325 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,232 coins. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polyient Games Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polyient Games Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.