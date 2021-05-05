Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Increases Dividend to $0.89 Per Share

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of POLY stock opened at GBX 1,563.50 ($20.43) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,493.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,611.33. The company has a market cap of £7.40 billion and a PE ratio of 9.44. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,382 ($18.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on POLY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,957 ($25.57).

In other Polymetal International news, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira bought 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,466 ($19.15) per share, for a total transaction of £10,555.20 ($13,790.44). Also, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($20.38) per share, for a total transaction of £20,280 ($26,495.95). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,795,220 in the last quarter.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.