Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez Sells 17,106 Shares

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of POOL traded up $10.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $441.56. 330,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,305. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.63 and a fifty-two week high of $442.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $371.37 and a 200-day moving average of $356.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Pool by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Pool by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,439,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,153,000 after buying an additional 46,427 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.57.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.