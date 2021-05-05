Poolz Finance Trading 16.3% Lower This Week (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $20.58 million and $6.10 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for $13.00 or 0.00022795 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00070738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.52 or 0.00265777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.82 or 0.01138083 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00031521 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.84 or 0.00732925 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,017.45 or 1.00013500 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

