POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.04

POSCO (NYSE:PKX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.04 and last traded at $84.77, with a volume of 572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.58.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.05%. Equities analysts predict that POSCO will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in POSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in POSCO by 1,654.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 369.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 15.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

