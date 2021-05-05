PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of PotlatchDeltic worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,763,000 after purchasing an additional 361,809 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,724,000 after acquiring an additional 205,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $44,605,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,871,000 after acquiring an additional 38,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,580,000 after acquiring an additional 16,912 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $4,791,636.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,589 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $63.99.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.