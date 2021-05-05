Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 3.21%.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.95. The company had a trading volume of 95,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,815. The company has a market cap of $419.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.39. Powell Industries has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $37.09.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

