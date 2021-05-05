Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Down to $32.22

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.22, but opened at $30.33. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $30.06, with a volume of 136 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRAX shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). On average, equities research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

