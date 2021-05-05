Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PBH opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average is $39.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

