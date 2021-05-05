Primas One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.56 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 5th. Primas has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $12.56 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Primas has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.73 or 0.00610556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Primas is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.