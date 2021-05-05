Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 239,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AB stock opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average is $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.97%.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

