Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 933 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in US Foods by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

In other news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USFD opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -63.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average of $34.13.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

