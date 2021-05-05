Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,685,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,514,000 after acquiring an additional 160,495 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 782.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,253,000 after buying an additional 743,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $146,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after acquiring an additional 169,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after acquiring an additional 390,645 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE W opened at $274.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $322.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.01. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.51 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of -39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.80) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total transaction of $1,958,802.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,920,765.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin acquired 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $283.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,608,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 240,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,306,773.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,015 shares of company stock worth $7,508,424 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.35.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

