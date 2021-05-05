Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 40,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 495,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 45,622 shares in the last quarter.

NUSC stock opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

