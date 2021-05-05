Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 4,833 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in WPP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in WPP during the 4th quarter valued at $4,358,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in WPP in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

WPP opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.01. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $69.32.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9777 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WPP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

