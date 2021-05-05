Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $53.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

