Probity Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,568,000 after acquiring an additional 534,144 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,493,000 after purchasing an additional 295,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,562,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,223,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,765,000 after acquiring an additional 151,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

VLO stock opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2,604.47, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

