Probity Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 22.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,805,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Booking by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,291.48.

Booking stock opened at $2,382.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,303.25 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,391.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2,157.43.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $23.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

