Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 294 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,618,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Square by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,909,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,906,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.64.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total transaction of $24,961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,260,160 shares of company stock worth $302,697,108. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SQ stock traded up $4.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.05. The stock had a trading volume of 147,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,505,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.97, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.16.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

