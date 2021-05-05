Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 53.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.88. 135,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,438,747. The company has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.57, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.53. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

