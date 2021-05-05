Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,465 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $8,400,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 88.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 268,768 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,259,000 after purchasing an additional 26,333 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.42.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $374.33. 43,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,337. The firm has a market cap of $165.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $357.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

