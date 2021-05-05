Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 85.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after buying an additional 126,693 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after buying an additional 971,586 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,870,000 after buying an additional 471,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,279,000 after buying an additional 937,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $111.61. The company had a trading volume of 137,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,357. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.46. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

