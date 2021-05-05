Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.9% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,160,000 after buying an additional 2,029,512 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $143.98. The company had a trading volume of 161,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.78 and its 200 day moving average is $140.50. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

