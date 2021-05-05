Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 4,990 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after buying an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.37. 82,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,271. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.25 and a 52-week high of $128.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

