Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $176.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $160.00. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.48% from the company’s current price.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.47.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $171.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.67. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $174.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.