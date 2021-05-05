ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Issues Earnings Results

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PUMP stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $10.42. 28,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,508. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 3.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

Several brokerages recently commented on PUMP. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ProPetro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

