PROS (NYSE:PRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PROS (NYSE:PRO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. PROS updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.230–0.210 EPS.

Shares of PRO opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. PROS has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $51.83.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $105,190.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,176.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

PRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

