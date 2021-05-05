ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Sanchez Wealth Management Group

Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 4.0% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $91.58. The stock had a trading volume of 717,601 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.54 and a 200 day moving average of $81.48.

