ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

PROS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProSight Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of ProSight Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProSight Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

PROS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,126. The firm has a market cap of $553.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ProSight Global has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $199.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. ProSight Global had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ProSight Global will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROS. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in ProSight Global by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProSight Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProSight Global by 57.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in ProSight Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in ProSight Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

