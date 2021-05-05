ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PROS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProSight Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist cut ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered ProSight Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of PROS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,126. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ProSight Global has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $556.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.47.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. ProSight Global had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $199.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that ProSight Global will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in ProSight Global by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProSight Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProSight Global by 57.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of ProSight Global in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ProSight Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

